Satellite detected waters in Albay and Camarines Sur Provinces, Bicol Region (Region V) of Philippines as of 12 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 12 November 2020 | Published 12 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Albay and Camarines Sur provinces of Philippines as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 12 November 2020 at 05:38 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 5,000 km2, a total of about 250 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 130 km2 since 6 November 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 170,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.