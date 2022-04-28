Satellite detected water extent as of 26 April 2021 in Leyte Province, Region VIII, Philippines - Imagery analysis: 26/04/2022 Published 28/04/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite detected waters, the potentially exposed population, and the related potentially affected croplands as deduced using a satellite TerraSAR-X image acquired on 26 April 2021 at 05:34 local time acquired over Leyte Province, Region VIII, Philippines. Within the analyzed area of about 30,000 hectares, a total of about 2,000 hectares of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have increased of about 900 hectares since 21 April 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 8,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The exposed population appears to have increased with about 3,000 people since 21 April 2021. In this area, about 1,800 km2 of croplands appear to be likely affected by the flood waters. The affected croplands seems to have increased with about 900 hectares since 21 April 2021. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT). Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.