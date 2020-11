Preliminary satellite-derived damage assessment, Daraga and Legazpi City, Albay Province, Bicol Region, Philippines (6 November 2020)

SUMMARY OF PRELIMINARY OBSERVATIONS AND FURTHER ACTIONS

Date of assessment validity: 6 November 2020

Preliminary observations, impact and severity *:

• Potentially severe damage observed in Daraga municipality (A012 & A017) as of 0 November 2020;

• Potentially damaged road observed in Daraga municipality (A012) as of 6 November 2020;

• Potential damage observed in Legazpi city (A011, 3, 4 & 5) as of 6 November 2020.