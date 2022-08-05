Preliminary Coseismic Interferogram and Line-of-Sight Displacement of the 27 July 2022 M7.0 Northwestern Luzon Earthquake (3 Aug 2022)

The interferogram (top) and line-of-sight (LOS) displacement map (below) were generated using Sentinel-1 images (21 July - 02 August) descending track. The maps reveal a north-south deformation pattern along the Abra River Fault with up to ~20 cm measured displacement along the satellite's line of sight.

DInSAR analysis reveals mostly an upward movement of the eastern block, which may be consistent with the oblique slip mechanism derived from SWIFT-CMT of DOST-PHIVOLCS. The analysis of relative ground movement may be further improved using images from Sentinel-1 ascending track. Areas with low coherence are masked.