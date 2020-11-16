Potential affected buildings & impact caused by mudslides in the historical Cagsawa and surrounding in Daraga Municipality, Albay Province, Bicol Region, Philippines: Imagery analysis: 13 November 2020 | Published 16 November 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected mudslide extent in the Historical Cagsawa and surrounding in Daraga Municipality, Albay Province, Bicol Region, Philippines as seen on Pleiades image acquired on 13th of November 2020 at 10:47 Local time, approximately 80 damaged buildings and 30 potentially damaged buildings include the affected road observed.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.