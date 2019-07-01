The Philippines | Tropical Depression EGAY - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/07/2019
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Map
Published on 01 Jul 2019 — View Original
The Tropical Depression Egay caused a considerable amount of rain in the Philippines the last days.
There is a low possibility of a new tropical disturbance, situated west of the Philippines, will develop into a Tropical Cylone (TC) during the next days. This could lead to additional rainfall in the areas already affected.