27 Jan 2020

Philippines: Taal Volcano Tsunami and Fissuring Hazards Map (24 Jan 2020)

Map
from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (15.03 MB)

Hazard Zone limits are based on data from historical eruptions of 1754, 1911, and 1965. Possible eruption from five (5) potential eruption vents, namely, Taal Volcano Island Main Crater, Binintiang Malaki, Pirapiraso, Off-Calauit and Binintiang Munti were generated.

As a general reminder, the Taal Volcano Island is designated as Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Areas within and close to the Volcano Island may be affected by large volcanic fragments explosively thrown out (ballistic projectiles) from the vent.

Areas around Taal Volcano that could include those extending beyond the coverage of this map may experience fallout tephra/ashfall. Fallout tephra/ashfall deposition depends on prevailing wind direction and magnitude of eruption, but is generally heavier near the active vent and thins out indefinitely away from the eruption center.

Assumptions

  1. Eruption will occur anywhere within the volcano island

  2. Worst-case scenario is similar to the 1754 eruption.

  3. If the eruption center occurs outside the volcano island, excepting Off-Calauit, hazard zonation boundaries will change.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.