Philippines: Taal Volcano Tsunami and Fissuring Hazards Map (24 Jan 2020)

Hazard Zone limits are based on data from historical eruptions of 1754, 1911, and 1965. Possible eruption from five (5) potential eruption vents, namely, Taal Volcano Island Main Crater, Binintiang Malaki, Pirapiraso, Off-Calauit and Binintiang Munti were generated.

As a general reminder, the Taal Volcano Island is designated as Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Areas within and close to the Volcano Island may be affected by large volcanic fragments explosively thrown out (ballistic projectiles) from the vent.

Areas around Taal Volcano that could include those extending beyond the coverage of this map may experience fallout tephra/ashfall. Fallout tephra/ashfall deposition depends on prevailing wind direction and magnitude of eruption, but is generally heavier near the active vent and thins out indefinitely away from the eruption center.

Assumptions