Philippines | Taal volcano, recent activity - DG ECHO Daily Map | 29/03/2022

25-26 March 2022

On 25 March at 23:22 UTC (26 March at 7:22 local time), a phreatomagmatic eruption occurred from the Main Crater and generated a plume up to 3,000 m high. An alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest) was raised at 00:00 of 26 March.

27 March 2022

The activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 m high that drifted southwest.

28-29 March

Eight volcanic earthquakes have been recorded and the activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 2,400 meters high that drifted south-west.

Source: NDRRMC, PHIVOLCS