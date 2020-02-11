11 Feb 2020

Philippines: Taal Volcano Eruption Operational Presence (3W) (As of 10 Feb 2020)

Map
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (489 KB)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert status of Taal Volcano to level-4 on 12 January when it begun with a phreatic or steam-driven activity that progressed into magmatic eruption on 13 January. On 26 January, PHIVOLCS lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano to level-3 to reflect the overall decrease in volcanic activity. Access to municipalities within the 7-km danger zone – parts of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas – is still restricted. Taal Volcano Island is identified as a permanent danger zone.

