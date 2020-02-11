Philippines: Taal Volcano Eruption Operational Presence (3W) (As of 10 Feb 2020)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert status of Taal Volcano to level-4 on 12 January when it begun with a phreatic or steam-driven activity that progressed into magmatic eruption on 13 January. On 26 January, PHIVOLCS lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano to level-3 to reflect the overall decrease in volcanic activity. Access to municipalities within the 7-km danger zone – parts of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas – is still restricted. Taal Volcano Island is identified as a permanent danger zone.