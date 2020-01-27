Philippines: Taal Volcano Base Surge Hazard Map (24 Jan 2020)

Base Surge Hazard Zone limits are based on the reconstructed extents of the worst-case eruption of 1754 using energy-line modeling. This is replicated for five (5) potential eruption vents, namely, Taal Volcano Island Main Crater, Binintiang Malaki, Pirapiraso, Off-Calauit and Binintiang Munti. Buffer Zones are marked out at one (1) kilometer aerial distance from the hazard zone limits as additional precautionary zones, in case such are needed, for public safety guidance.

As a general reminder, Taal Volcano Island is designated as a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ). Areas within and close to the Volcano Island may be affected by large volcanic fragments explosively thrown out (ballistic projectiles) from the vent.

Areas around Taal Volcano that could include those extending beyond the coverage of this map may experience fallout tephra/ashfall. Fallout tephra/ashfall deposition depends on prevailing wind direction and magnitude of eruption, but is generally heavier near the active vent and thins out indefinitely away from the eruption center.

Assumptions

Possible eruption from various active vents within the volcano island were considered for modeling. Worst-case scenario is similar to the 1754 eruption. If the eruption center occurs outside the volcano island, excepting Off-Calauit, hazard zonation boundaries will change.

Assumptions based on Ruelo (1983) and PHIVOLCS (1999)

Base data from NAMRIA IfSAR Data (2013), DPWH Road Data (2015), and DOST-PHIVOLCS

Modeled by M.A.V. Bornas, A.C. Pidlaoan, A.D. Aquino, and P.J. Delos Reyes, Geology and Geophysics R&D Division (2011)