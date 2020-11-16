Philippines: Satellite detected waters Albay and Camarines Sur Provinces, Bicol Region (Region V) Imagery analysis: 13 November 2020 | Published 15 November 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Albay and Camarines Sur provinces of Philippines as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 13 November 2020 at 17:57 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 2,500 km2, a total of about 210 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have receded of about 40 km2 since 12 November 2020. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 140,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT. Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.