Philippines: Law enforcement operations in Maguindanao (As of 24 March 2021)

Government security forces conducted law enforcement operations against the members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao starting 18 March 2021.

The operations caused displacement in the municipalities of Shariff Saidona Mustapha,

Shariff Aguak, Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Mamasapano. An inter-agency assesment was conducted on 19 March 2021 participated by response agencies from regional and provincial agencies.

Following on the result of assessment, Government and humanitarian partners mobilized assistance to address the immediate needs by providing food packs, sleeping kits, water container, hygiene kits and tarpaulins.

The numbers of IDPs are expected to increase with the continous influx of IDPs in evacuation sites.