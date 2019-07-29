Philippines| Earthquake Events of 26 July – Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) - DG ECHO Daily Map | 29/07/2019

• An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 9 km hit the north of Itbayat Island (Batanes Archipelago, northern Philippines) on 26 July at 22.16 UTC, followed by another one of 6.0 M at a depth of 10 km offshore in the Philippine Sea on 26 July at 23.37 UTC.

• The most affected location is the town of Itbayat, where the majority of island’s population lives.

• The National Disaster Agency has sent medical and rescue teams to the islands, where rescue efforts are currently ongoing.