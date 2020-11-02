Philippines: Albay and Camarines Sur Provinces, Region V - Imagery analysis: 1 November 2020 | Published 2 November 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Albay and Camarines Sur provinces of Philippines as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 1 November 2020 at about 17:57 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 5,000 km2, a total of about 240 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 160,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.