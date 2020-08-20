Philippines: 18 August 2020 M6.6 Masbate Earthquake Coulomb Stress Change

Coulomb Stress Change Model of the 18 August 2020 Mw 6.6 Masbate Earthquake

The stress change model of the 18 August 2020 Masbate earthquake was calculated from the source fault that was defined using seismicity data. The result shows a NW-SE pattern of increase in stress (red shade) at 10 km depth, parallel to the strike of the fault. The decrease in stress (blue shade) is observed in areas oblique to the fault. A larger area of increase stress can be observed SE of the epicenter, where most of the aftershocks are concentrated as well. The model suggests that the aftershocks were triggered by the increase in stress caused by the earthquake.