Philippines
Mapbook: Super Typhoon Goni, The Philippines (31 October 2020)
Attachments
Contents:
• PDC-UNOCHA-WFP Joint Analysis of Disaster Exposure (JADE), Adv. 15 31OCT20 1500UTC
• TAOS Estimated Impacts Product, Adv. 16, 31OCT20 2100UTC
• Philippines Multi-Hazard Risk Index • Philippines Resilience Index
• Philippines Vulnerability Index • Philippines Coping Capacity Index
• Philippines Vulnerable Health Status Index
• Philippines Infrastructure Capacity Index
• Philippines Health Care Capacity Index
• Philippines Emergency Services Capacity Index