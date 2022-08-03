La Paz Town, Abra Province, Cordillera Administrative Region, Philippines as of 29 July 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 29/07/2022 | Published: 03/08/2022 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged buildings and damaged buildings in La Paz Town, Abra Province, Cordillera Administrative Region, Philippines as detected by Pléiades satellite image acquired on 29 July 2022. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT has identified 8 potentially damaged buildings.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).