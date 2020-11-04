Philippines
Floodwater depth in Nabua and Baao Municipalities of Camarines Sur Provinces & Bato and Libon Municipalities of Albay Province, Bicol Region (Region V) of Philippines as of 1 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 1 November 2020 | Published 4 November 2020)
This map illustrates floodwater depth in Nabua and Baao Municipalities, Camarines Sur Provinces & Bato and Libon, Albay Province, Bicol Region (Region V) of Philippines based on surface waters observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 1st of November 2020 and digital elevation model data with the floodwater depth estimation tool (FwDET).
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.
Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.
