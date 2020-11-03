Floodwater depth in Camarines Sur Provinces, Bicol Region (Region V) of Philippines as of 1 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 1 November 2020 | Published 4 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates floodwater depth in Camarines Sur provinces of Philippines base on water surface observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 1st of November 2020 and digital elevation model data using the floodwater depth estimation tool.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.