Philippines
Floodwater depth in Bula and Minalabac Municipalities, Camarines Sur Provinces, Bicol Region (Region V) of Philippines as of 1 November 2020 (Imagery analysis: 1 November 2020 | Published 4 November 2020 | Version 1.0)
Attachments
This map illustrates floodwater depth in Floodwater depth in Bula and Minalabac municipalities, Camarines Sur Provinces, Bicol Region (Region V) of Philippines based on surface waters observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 1st of November 2020 and a digital elevation model data with the floodwater depth estimation tool (FwDET).
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.
Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
