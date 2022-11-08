Flood Impact assessment of Cabuyao City and City of Calamba, Laguna Province, Region IV-A, Philippines as of 5 November 2022 | Imagery Analysis: 05/11/2022 Published 08/11/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Cabuyao City and City of Calamba, Laguna Province, Region IV-A, Philippines as observed from a Kanopus-V image acquired 5 November 2022 at 11:12 local time. Within the analysis extent of about 2,200 hectares, approximately 120 hectares of land appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters within the analysis extent, approximately 4,400 people are potentially exposed to or living close to flooded areas along with 256 structures and a port potentially affected by flooding.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).