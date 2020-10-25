Flash Update: No. 01 – Typhoon Molave, Philippines – 25 Oct 2020

Location: As of 25 October 2020, 5:10 PM WIB, Typhoon MOLAVE (local name: Quinta) has made landfall over San Miguel Island, Tabaco City, Albay and again at 5:50 PM WIB over Malinao, Albay. (PAG-ASA)

Strength: Maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h

Movement: Moving Westward at 25 km/h, and is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours. It is cautioned, however, that the storm's actual position may shift significantly in the coming days. (DMRS, PDC-Global)

Estimated Impacts:

○ An estimated 5.12 Million people, 1.22 Million households, and $12.2 Billion (USD) of infrastructure* are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds. *total replacement cost

○ Winds strong enough to bring to cause minor damages and some power loss is expected as can be seen in the Estimate Wind Impacts map from the Pacific Disaster Center’s (PDC Global). Based on the Estimated Tropical Cyclone Rainfall map, at most 304.8 mm of 5-day cumulative rainfall is predicted in Typhoon MOLAVE’s track.

○ All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge (0.9 - 1.8 m), and inland areas within the proximity of the typhoon are exposed to potential flooding.