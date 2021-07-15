Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – Philippines | Taal volcano, recent activity (DG ECHO Daily Map 15/07/2021)

On 01 July at 23:16 UTC (15:16 local time) a phreatomagmatic eruption occurred from the main crater and, at 23:37 UTC (15:37 local time), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised the alert level at 3 (Magmatic Unrest).

-Over the past 24 hours (15 July 8:00 AM local time), 17 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded as well as high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions and steam-rich plumes rose up to 1,800 metres before drifting southwest from the Taal Main Crater