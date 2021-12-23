Philippines

Damage assessment in Roxas town, Palawan province, Region IV-B (Mimaropa), Philippines as of 21 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 21/12/2021 Published 23/12/2021 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures/buildings in Roxas town, Palawan province, Region IV-B (Mimaropa) of Philippines as observed from a Pleiades image acquired on 21 December 2021 after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone RAI-21.

Within the analysis extent, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified 280 damaged structures and 265 potentially damaged structures including Roxas Medicare Hospital and 6 potentially damaged education facilities.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

International Charter Space and Major Disasters
