Damage assessment in Jimalalud and La Libertad municipalities, Cebu Province, Philippines as of 30 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 22/12/2021 Published 30/12/2021 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Jimalalud and La Libertad municipalities, Negros Oriental province, Region VII (Central Visayas), Philippines as observed from a Pleiades image acquired on 22 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT identified 566 damaged structures and 154 potentially damaged structures.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

