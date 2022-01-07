Philippines
Damage assessment in Dinagat Island, Region XIII of Philippines as of 23 December 2021
Attachments
This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Dinagat Island, Region XIII, the Philippines as observed from a Pleiades image acquired on 23 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT and Copernicus EMS identified 3,278 damaged structures, 523 potentially damaged structures, and 3 potentially damaged ports. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.
