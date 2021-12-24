Damage assessment in City of Talisay municipality, Cebu Province, Region VII (Central Visayas), Philippines as of 21 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 21/12/2021 Published 23/12/2021 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in City of Talisay, Cebu province, Region VII (Central Visayas), Philippines as observed from a GeoEye-1 image acquired on 20 December 2021 & a Pleiades image acquired on 21 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT identified 483 damaged structures.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT