Philippines
Damage assessment in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as of 17 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 17 Dec 2021 Published 22 Dec 2021 V1
Attachments
This map illustrates potentially damaged structures/buildings in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as detected by WorldView-3 image acquired on 17 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT has identified 351 damaged structures, 129 potentially damaged structures, 5 road obstacles and 1 destroyed bridge.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
- No need to post activation news