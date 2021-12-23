Damage assessment in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as of 17 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 17 Dec 2021 Published 22 Dec 2021 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures/buildings in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as detected by WorldView-3 image acquired on 17 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT has identified 351 damaged structures, 129 potentially damaged structures, 5 road obstacles and 1 destroyed bridge.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).