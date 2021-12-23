Damage assessment in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as of 17 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 17 Dec 2021 Published 22 Dec 2021 V1

Philippines

Damage assessment in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as of 17 December 2021

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures/buildings in Bucas Grande Island, Socorro, Surigao del Norte of Philippines as detected by WorldView-3 image acquired on 17 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT has identified 351 damaged structures, 129 potentially damaged structures, 5 road obstacles and 1 destroyed bridge.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

