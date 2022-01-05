Damage assessment in Bien Unido, Trinidad & Ubay municipalities, Bohol province, Region VII (Central Visayas), Philippines as of 23 December 2021 - Imagery analysis: 23/12/2021 Published 05/01/2022 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Ubay municipality, Bohol province, Region VII (Central Visayas), Philippines as observed from a Pleiades image acquired on 23 December 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT identified 2,225 damaged structures and 888 potentially damaged structures.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.