Crisis Language Map: Philippines Typhoon Rai (Odette) | December 2021

There are over 31 languages spoken in the Philippine provinces in which Typhoon Rai made landfall (Bohol, Cebu, Dinagat Islands, Negros Oriental, Palawan, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte).

The most commonly spoken language is Cebuano, with nearly 5.4 million speakers in those provinces. This is followed by Bisaya/Binisaya (2.7m speakers), Tagalog (549k), Surigaonon (281k) and Cuyonon/Cuyonen (182k).

21% (2.02 million) of the population of those provinces speak a minority language (i.e not the most commonly spoken language in their province) as their main language. The provinces with the highest proportion of minority language speakers are Palawan (52%), Surigao del Norte (44%) and Dinagat Islands (34%).

Overall literacy is relatively high, with rates between 95% and 99%. Rates for women are the same or very slightly (<1%) higher than for men across the provinces.