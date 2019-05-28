28 May 2019

UNOSAT Peru earthquake of 26 May 2019 Population exposure analysis

UN Institute for Training and Research
Published on 27 May 2019
Download PDF (841.07 KB)

Overview

On Sunday 26 May 2019 at 07:41 UTC time, a M8.0 earthquake hit the northern part of Peru at a depth of ~130km. The epicenter is located in Loreto Region at ~700km NE of Lima.

Based on the intensity data from the USGS as of 26 May 2019, and population data from WorldPop2015 (100m resolution), UNITAR-UNOSAT conducted a population exposure analysis in response of the earthquake. Based on the analysis results, which are detailed in this report, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified about 3,500,000 people were exposed to intensities greater than V.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR – UNOSAT.

