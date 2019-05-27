27 May 2019

Peru | 8.0 M Earthquake of 26 May 2019 - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 27/05/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

• A severe earthquake of Mw 8.0 and depth 109 km occurred in Loreto Department (northern Peru) on 26 April at 07.41 UTC (02.41 local time). Up to 159,000 people were exposed to severe shaking, and it was classified as a red alert on the Global Disaster Alerting Coordination System (GDACS).

• A State of Emergency has been declared for several districts in the Provinces of Alto Amazonas and Datem del Marañón (Loreto Department), Cajabamba and San Marcos (Cajamarca Department).

• The event occurred in the proximity of a previous event on 2005, with Magnitude 7.5 and depth of 115 km, that caused five fatalities.

• Search and rescue operations are ongoing and assessments are still preliminary.

