Paraguay | Floods - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 21/05/2019

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern, central-eastern and south-eastern Paraguay since the beginning of April, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The most affected departments are Presidente Hayes, Central, San Pedro, Concepción, Cordillera, Capital (Asunción) and Ñeembucú.

More than 19 500 families are evacuated throughout the affected departments. In particular, 12 583 families were reported displaced in the Asunción area. In total, at least 62 119 families across the country have been affected by flooding.