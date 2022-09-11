Humanitarian Topographic Atlas - Eastern Highlands Province Papua New Guinea, 9 August 2022

Humanitarian Topographic Atlas (HTA) is a collection of topographic maps primarily based on open data, created by WFP for supporting field operations during humanitarian crisis.

The primary goal of HTA is to create a high-quality, detailed, highly readable and aesthetically pleasing topographic map covering the areas with WFP field operations.

The maps feature both contour lines and relief shading derived from SRTM data. Hydrographic features, roads, place names and all other map features are from the OpenStreetMap project. HTA maps are updated automatically on a regular basis.

Therefore, the map may represent the data from the OpenStreetMap database at date and time when the map has been updated. If you make a change in OpenStreetMap, it will appear also on HTA maps after the next update. The date of the following planned update for this map is the 08/10/2022.

The hillshading layer is color-coded with a typical white/grey gradient to show a shaded relief. Contour lines are available with 100 m. intervals and are marked with elevation labels, in meters.

Most features on the map, such as cities, roads, land usage and railroads come from the OpenStreetMap database (www.openstreetmap.org). As a consequence, HTA maps will constantly be improved and updated.