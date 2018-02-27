Earthquakes in Eastern Indonesia Flash Update No. 01, 27 February 2018

1) Over the past 36 hours, a series of earthquakes, including aftershocks of magnitude 5.0 and above were recorded in the Eastern Indonesia Region and Papua New Guinea (PNG).

2) A total of 29 aftershocks of above magnitude 5.0 were recorded after the initial magnitude 7.5 was recorded on 26 Feb 2018, 0044hrs UTC+7.

3) The earthquakes occur largely the fault lines and are recorded in the highlands of PNG, localised landslides and slope failures may occur in Indonesian territory bordering PNG.

4) An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 was recorded 45km northeast of Airbuaya,

Indonesia but no tsunami warning was triggered.

5) Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is coordinating with local authorities in Papua on the damage and impact assessment.

6) No damage and earthquake impacts in Tanah Merah, Merauke and Oksibil districts, which are near the border with Papua New Guinea.

7) However, minor damage was reported in Mindiptanah, Kombut, Arimop in Boven Digoel district:

• A mosque, a military post, an elementary school building, a district office, and a residential house • No casualties were reported thus far based on the BNPB’s update yesterday afternoon at 1400hrs UTC+7;

• Remote field conditions, limited accessibility and difficult communication networks inhibit data collection.