Cash coordination structures in Latin America and the Caribbean (as of 20 December 2019)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Cash Learning Partnership
Map
Published on 20 Dec 2019 — View Original
This map was developed with information captured at The Cash Learning Partnership workshop that took place in Panama City, Panama on 21 November 2019, the activity had the aim to map cash and voucher assistance coordination structures in the region.
