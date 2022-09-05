Satellite detected water extents between 1 July and 31 August 2022 over Pakistan - Imagery analysis: 01/07/2022 to 31/08/2022 Published 01/09/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative Satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Pakistan between 1 July to 31 August 2022. Within the analyzed area of about 800,000 km2, a total of about 85 000 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters amongst which 56 000 km2 are flooded croplands. Based on Wordpop population data and the maximum flood water coverage, at least 33 million people were potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas in July-August 2022.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send = ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).