Satellite detected water extents between 01 and 29 August 2022 over Pakistan - Imagery analysis: 01 to 29/08/2022 Published 31/08/2022 V1

This map illustrates cumulative satellite-detected water using VIIRS in Pakistan between 01 to 29 August 2022. Within the analyzed area of about 793,000 km2, a total of about 75,000 km2 of lands appear to be affected with flood waters amongst which 48,530 km2 are flooded croplands. Based on Worldpop population data and the maximum flood water coverage, at least 22 million people were potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas in August 2022.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).