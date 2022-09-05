Satellite detected water extent in Sindh Province, Pakistan as of 31 August 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Sindh Province, Pakistan as observed from a_ Sentinel-2 image acquired on 31 August 2022 at 10:56 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 29,000 km2, about 11,300 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 4.6 million people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).