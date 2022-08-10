Satellite detected water extent in Sindh province, Pakistan, as of 06 August 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 06/08/2022 | Published: 10/08/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Satellite detected water in Sindh province, Pakistan as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 06 August 2022 at 06:25 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 59,000 km2, about 2,700 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, about 750,000 are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).