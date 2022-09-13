Satellite detected water extent in Khairpur Nathan Shah Town, Sindh Province, Pakistan as of 31 August 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Sindh Province, Pakistan as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 31 August 2022 at 10:56 local time. Khairopur Nathan Shah town appears to be surrounded by flood waters. Within the extent of this map of 1,300 km2, about 845 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the map extent, about 440,000 people are potentially exposed ‘or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).