Satellite detected water extent between 27 September & 01st October 2020 in Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh Provinces, Islamic Republic of Pakistan (Imagery analysis: 27 September - 01 October 2020 | Published 2 October 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters (cumulative) in Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh Provinces, Islamic Republic of Pakistan as detected by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 27 September & 01 October 2020 compared with data acquired between 22 & 26 September 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 270,000 km2, a total of about 17,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Between the two date range a decrease of satellite detected water extent over Sindh province is observed. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 4,250,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located is the districts of Mirpur Khas with ~350,000 people, Sanghar with ~300,000 people and Sujawal with ~300,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.