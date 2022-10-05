Preliminary satellite derived flood evolution assessment - Islamic Republic of Pakistan (4 Oct 2022)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Evolution of Cumulative Flood Waters over I.R. of Pakistan (15 - 21 September Vs 26 September-2 October 2022):
-
Between 26 September and 2 October 2022 approximately 15 million people remain potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas;
-
Based on satellite observations between 15 to 21 September 2022 and compared with observations between 26 September and 2 October 2022, the overall flood water extents appear to continue to decrease with approximately 600 km² in Balochistan, ~Punjab 500 km² and ~2,600 km² in Sindh.
