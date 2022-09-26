Preliminary satellite derived flood evolution assessment - Islamic Republic of Pakistan (23 Sep 2022)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Evolution of Cumulative Flood Impact Assessment (08 - 14 September Vs 15-21 September 2022):

• From 15 to 21 September 2022 approximately 17 million people remain potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas;

• Based on satellite observations between 08 to 14 September 2022 and compared with observations between 15 and 21 September 2022, the overall flood waters extents appears to continue to decrease with approximately 600 km² in Balochistan, ~Punjab 1,100 km² and ~5,000 km² in Sindh.