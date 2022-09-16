Preliminary satellite derived flood evolution assessment - Islamic Republic of Pakistan (16 Sep 2022)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Evolution of Cumulative Flood Impact Assessment (01 - 07 September Vs 08-14 September 2022):

• From 08 to 14 September 2022 approximately 19 million people remain potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas;

• Based on satellite observations from 01-07 September 2022 and 08-14 September 2022, the overall flood situation appears to be decreasing with approximately 1,700 km² in Balochistan, ~Punjab 3,900 km² and ~850 km² in Sindh.