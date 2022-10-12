Preliminary satellite derived flood evolution assessment - Islamic Republic of Pakistan (11 Oct 2022)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Evolution of Cumulative Flood Waters over I.R. of Pakistan (26 September-2 October 2022 Vs 26 03-09 October 2022):
Between 03 and 09 October 2022 approximately 13 million people remain potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas;
Based on satellite observations between 26 September and 02 October 2022 and compared with observations between 03 and 09 October 2022, the overall flood water extent appears to continue to decrease with approximately 300 km² in Balochistan, ~Punjab 900 km² and ~4,000 km² in Sindh.
