Preliminary satellite derived flood assessment - Punjab Province, Pakistan (9 Sep 2022)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Evolution of Cumulative Flood Impact Assessment (25 31 August Vs 01 07 September 2022):

• From 01 to 07 September 2022 approximately 22 million people remain potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas

• Based on satellite data from 25 31 August and 01 07 September, flood waters appear to be receding in many parts of the country, however, many districts in the southern province of Sindh still appear to be heavily affected by flooding and increasing flood waters.

Floods assessment in Sindh Province

• Large floods were observed all along the Indus river;

• Guddu Barrage seem to be intact as of 1 Sep. 2022 • Inundated villages and inundated agricultural areas were observed along Indus river as of 5 Sep. 2022;

• The increasing floodwater along Indus river in Khairpur, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thatta and Sujawal districts observed as of 5 Sep. 2022.