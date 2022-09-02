Population change in flood affected area of Pakistan (August 29, 2022)

Interpretation:

The maps above show changes in population densities in areas affected by floods in Pakistan between August 13, 2022 — August 30, 2022. Population density changes were determined using mobility data from Meta’s Data for Good program. Percent changes were calculated based on the number of Facebook users in a specified area and during a specified time compared to pre-crisis baseline population densities.

Purple regions represent increasing population densities.

The maximum positive percent change shown on the maps is > 16.6 Regions that are more saturated represent greater percent increases from baseline values Regions that are less saturated represent lower percent increases from baseline values

Red regions represent decreasing population densities.

The minimum positive percent change shown on the maps in < -18.2 Regions that are more saturated represent greater percent decreases from baseline values Regions that are less saturated represent lower percent decreases from baseline values

Data Layers:

Flood extent

Data on flood extent is gathered using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), an instrument that collects visible and infrared images and global observations of the land, atmosphere, cryosphere, and oceans.

The suite is owned by the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Population Changes in Flooded Areas

These data show population changes compared to pre-crisis baseline in Pakistan on a daily basis for all level 3 administrative units of Pakistan. The data is time-enabled to show the change from August 13, 2022 to the latest date when population change data harvested by Data for Good at Meta is available.

Population maps provided by Data for Good at Meta are generated based on users of Facebook. For more information about the disaster population maps provided by Data for Good at Meta, please refer to this link.

Pakistan Level 3 Administrative Units

These data show the administrative boundaries of the third sub-national level in Pakistan.

Data Sources:

Data for Good, Meta GADM United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)