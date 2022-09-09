Pakistan - Southern Pakistan: Total flood duration between August 01 and September 05, 2022 - Situation Map (8 Sep 2022)

Interpretation

After heavy monsoon rains since mid-June, Pakistan was hit by severe floods. This historic event caused large parts of the country to be submerged, leaving houses, infrastructure and cropland washed away. The affected population is currently lacking access to medical treatment and healthcare, hundreds of medical facilities were damaged.

This map illustrates the flooded areas and additionally total flood duration between August 1, 2022 and September 5, 2022. The flood duration product is based on flood masks extracted automatically from 117 Sentinel-1 images acquired in this time frame. By computing the duration of the flood over a period of several weeks, it is possible to identify areas that are affected by long-lasting flood-water and are therefore more exposed to vector-bome disease outbreaks. The map is complemented by a seasonal reference water product based on Sentinel-1 time series data, visualizing the usual water extent during non-flood situations in August. The uppermost zoom box displays a detailed view of the flood duration near the city of Lakama. The additional zoom boxes show Sentinel-2 false color imagery which emphasize the extent of the inundated area before (02 June 2022) and during the event (05 September 2022). Red colors indicate vegetation, whereas green-blue tones represent water.

Please note, that the flood extent in built-up areas and densely vegetated terrain might be underestimated due to the backscattering properties of RADAR data.