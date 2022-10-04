Pakistan | Monsoon rains - Civil protection and humanitarian response update - DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/10/2022

The European Commission mobilized over EUR 30 million in emergency humanitarian funding.
- On 29 August, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated following a request for support from the Pakistani authorities. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, Sweden and Slovenia have offered shelter items, medical supplies, non-food items, water pumps, bailey bridge, and medical and water purification teams. An EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) and Technical Assistance and Support Team (TAST), one ERCC Liaison Officer and a Swedish expert in association with the UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit (JEU) were deployed. The EUCPT ended their mission on 23 September.
- The Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated twice (EMSR629, EMSR631) to provide 17 satellite maps.
- DG ECHO, using the JRC GLOFAS GFM (Global Flood Monitoring) tool's data, created a dynamic map showing the extent of floods in the period up to 30 August.